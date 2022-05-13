ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $67,284.13 and $665.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,774.32 or 2.07410456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

