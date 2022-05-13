Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%.

NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,223,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,319. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $154,571.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

