Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ REFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $41,692.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $215,495.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REFI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

