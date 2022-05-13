China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Merchants Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.85. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

