Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.53 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The stock has a market cap of C$716.77 million and a P/E ratio of -29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.86.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.