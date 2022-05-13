CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $312,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.