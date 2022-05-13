CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.92. 594,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$13.90 and a 12 month high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

