CIBC Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$113.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.67.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$97.56 on Monday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.23 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.69%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

