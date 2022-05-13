Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.21.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,571. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $95.84.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,527 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
