Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,571. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,527 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.