Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 1,265,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,196,798. The company has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

