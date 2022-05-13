Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,179,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,948,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,170. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

