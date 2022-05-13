Citigroup Inc. Has $131.58 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $131,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.58 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.