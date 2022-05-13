Citigroup Lowers SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

