Citigroup Lowers SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.
About SCSK (Get Rating)
