Citigroup Trims Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Target Price to €25.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($54.74) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

JGHHY opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

