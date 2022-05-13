City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

