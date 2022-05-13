CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CKX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

