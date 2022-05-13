Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of CLAR opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Clarus has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clarus by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clarus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

