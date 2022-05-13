CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. CleanSpark has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 4.77.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

