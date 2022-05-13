Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,358,247 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.17% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. 14,923,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,487,729. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,355 shares of company stock worth $355,307. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

