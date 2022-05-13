Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 16%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) rose 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $65.80. Approximately 173,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,180,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

