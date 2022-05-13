CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,219. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

