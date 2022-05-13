CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 606.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

