CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CNF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 14,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,788. The company has a market cap of $183.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 477.14 and a quick ratio of 446.85. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the third quarter worth $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNFinance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

