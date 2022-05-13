Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO Sells $396,935.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Codexis stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 1,140,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,550. The company has a market cap of $716.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

