Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. 23,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

