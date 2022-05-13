Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.49 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

