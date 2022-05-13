Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.95.

CMA stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

