Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.53) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.74) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.37) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting €6.28 ($6.61). The company had a trading volume of 6,971,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.62 and a 200-day moving average of €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

