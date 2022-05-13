Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,825

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,619.60.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 570,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

