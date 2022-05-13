Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 217.9% in April

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CMPGY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 570,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,491. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,619.60.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.