COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.02).

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

CMPS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

