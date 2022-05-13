Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 863,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,880. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

