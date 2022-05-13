Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,526 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.78. 194,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $322.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

