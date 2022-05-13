Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,011 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,625,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $235.54 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

