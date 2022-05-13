Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $771,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 388,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,595. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

