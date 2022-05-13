Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $846,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,237. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.