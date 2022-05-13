Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $969,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 404,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,488. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

