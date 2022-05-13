Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

