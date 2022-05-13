Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 153,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,152. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

