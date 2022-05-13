Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 22,396 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 22,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $10,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Conformis stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Conformis by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.