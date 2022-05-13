ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.87. 1,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 1,904,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

