Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

