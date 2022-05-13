Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,171 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 693.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW opened at $166.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.26. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

