Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,074 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Arch Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.