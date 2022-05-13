Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,830 shares of company stock worth $7,010,203 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

