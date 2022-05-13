Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of MO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

