Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,023 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOG opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

