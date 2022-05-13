Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 56,894 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

