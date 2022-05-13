Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 56,894 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TUP opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $29.20.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Tupperware Brands Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
