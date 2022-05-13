Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 103,170 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 103,170 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,379 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $8,676,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.