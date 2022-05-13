Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,495 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of REGENXBIO worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $853.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

